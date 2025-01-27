UCC protects women's rights, ends polygamy and halala in Muslim community: Shatrughan Singh

New Delhi, Jan 27 Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was implemented in Uttarakhand on Monday. With the implementation of UCC, the state will have uniform rules for personal and family matters for all citizens, regardless of religions.

Following this historic step by the government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Shatrughan Singh, Chairman of the Rules and Implementation Committee, spoke exclusively with IANS.

During the conversation, Singh elaborated on the UCC and answered several key questions. Shatrughan Singh had led the drafting of the UCC for Uttarakhand. He had submitted a 400-page manual to the government, which has now become law.

Regarding the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, Shatrughan Singh, said: "It is a matter of great happiness that we were working on this, and now Uttarakhand is the first state under the Constitution to implement UCC. While Goa already had UCC, Uttarakhand is the state that has fulfilled the expectations under Article 44 of the Constitution.

"This is a significant step, taken after in-depth study and debate. Several Supreme Court rulings have also called for the implementation of UCC. Now that it is being implemented, those opposing it will have to explain what is wrong with it."

When asked about the challenges of UCC, he said: "The process was difficult and sensitive, as it involved communication with all communities. Committee members travelled across the state, engaging with the people. In addition, studying traditional laws and integrating them into a unified framework required hard work. This process took over three years and has now been implemented."

When asked if the process was simpler in Uttarakhand due to its demographic profile, he said: "Uttarakhand's demographics are a microcosm of the country's diversity, representing Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other communities. Although each region has its own traditions, the fundamental spirit of UCC will remain the same across states. Uttarakhand's demographics were not easy, as people from various communities live here. However, the way the core issues were handled here will serve as guidance for other states."

Regarding controversies over personal laws under UCC, he clarified: "There were misconceptions that personal laws were abolished, but that is not true. The draft prepared by the committee included special provisions for matters such as marriage, divorce, and maintenance, which clarified the role of the courts in these processes. However, in some cases, the state government made revisions."

When asked whether other states would adopt Uttarakhand’s UCC, he said: "It is difficult to say, but Uttarakhand has created a template. Other states can learn from it and amend it according to their circumstances."

Shatrughan Singh further stated: "A provision for punishment has been included for those who do not follow the UCC. For example, if someone fails to register a marriage or live-in relationship and does not comply after a notice, there will be a fine and punishment. If anyone challenges the UCC in court, the decision will be taken by the judiciary."

Regarding the status of UCC in Uttar Pradesh, he said: "In Uttar Pradesh, UCC has not been formally implemented like it has been in Uttarakhand. There may be some provisions, but they have not introduced a completely new law."

Asked about the impact of UCC on the Muslim community, he said: "The aim of UCC is to protect the rights of all communities, especially women. In the Muslim community, certain traditional practices, such as polygamy and 'halala,' have now been abolished. This is a positive step for women. While some men may oppose changes to traditional rights, this is a progressive law."

On the provisions for live-in relationships under UCC, he explained, "In Uttarakhand, couples in live-in relationships will be required to register. If they have children, those children will have the same rights as children born to married couples. There will be no legal obligation of marriage, but registration will be mandatory."

Regarding same-sex marriages, he clarified: "There is no provision for same-sex marriage in the UCC. It only recognises marriage between a man and a woman."

When asked about facing criticism, he said: "Any change comes with opposition, especially when it is related to religious and cultural issues. Some people in the Muslim community are opposing it, but when it comes to women's rights, a large portion of society agrees with it."

When Shatrughan Singh was asked by IANS about his future plans, he said, "I am currently the Chairman of the Pay Discrepancy Committee and have also been working with a commission responsible for policy making. When asked if he would help other states in drafting the UCC, he said, "If other states seek my assistance in drafting UCC, I am ready to guide them."

