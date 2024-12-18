UCC will help to identify infiltrators, says Kailash Vijayvargiya 

Bhopal, Dec 18 Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that the Uniform Civil Code's implementation will help to strengthen the country's security in many ways.

The Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre will implement the UCC to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

He added that UCC would help to identify infiltrators living in different parts of the country.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is heading the state's Urban Development Department, said many infiltrators have established themselves in the country with fake IDs and need to be identified.

"Many infiltrators changed their identity by accessing fake ID cards and impersonating Hindus, which is a serious concern. Once the UCC is implemented, people living with fake IDs will be identified," the BJP leader said.

He asserted that infiltrators living in Madhya Pradesh or any other part of the country should be identified and sent back to their countries.

"Several people have accessed fake IDs here in Madhya Pradesh too. They need to be removed from here," the BJP leader added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's statement came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the UCC implemented by Uttrakhand is a model law that will be implemented in BJP-ruling states.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance.

The UCC was among the BJP's poll promises in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"We implemented UCC in Uttarakhand, we want to follow the democratic process. It will be analysed constitutionally. There will be discussions on a societal level and religious experts will opine about it," he said.

