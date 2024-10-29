Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue

Jaipur, Oct 29 Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna, who served as the Deputy Chairman of a Municipal Council, died of dengue.

The leader breathed his last on Monday.

Bapna had tested positive for dengue and was hospitalised recently after his health deteriorated.

He tested negative for dengue first and later was found positive.

Bapna was survived by three daughters.

He has served as deputy chairman of the Udaipur Municipal Council twice. Later, the Municipal Council was transformed into the Udaipur Municipal Corporation.

Bapna was Deputy Chairman of the Udaipur Municipal Council from 1999 to 2004 and 2004 to 2009.

He was also the President of Hotel Association Udaipur from 1997 to 1999.

Bapna also served as the cultural minister in the student union executive of Sukhadia University in 1979, when he was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Bapna was also the president of the North Division of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On his demise, BJP City District President Ravindra Shrimali, Rural District President Chandragupta Singh Chauhan, former chairman Yudhishthir Kumawat, former mayor Rajni Dangi, Chandra Singh Kothari and other workers paid tribute.

A few days back, Udaipur's RAS officer Taru Surana (42) died of dengue on October 5. When her health deteriorated, she was airlifted to Chennai, where she died during treatment.

Former Pradhan Chetna Meghwal (40) of Badi Sadari Panchayat Samiti of Chittorgarh also died of dengue. She was referred to Udaipur 10 days ago. She was kept in the ICU ward for two days in a private hospital in Udaipur, but her health did not improve. Due to a low platelet count, she was put on a ventilator and later she died.

On September 25, Jyoti Meena, who was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur, died due to dengue. She was posted in a government hospital in Dausa.

In Jaipur, a total of 1,166 patients tested positive for dengue till Monday, 1,052 in Udaipur and 777 in Bikaner.

