Udaipur gang rape case: CEO among three sent to police custody

Jaipur, Dec 26 In a major development in the gang rape case involving a woman manager of a private IT company, three accused, including the CEO, have been sent to three days' police custody.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goel said the accused were arrested on Wednesday night. As Thursday was a holiday, the accused were produced before the court on Friday, which remanded them to police custody for further interrogation.

During initial questioning, police revealed that the incident is linked to a party on December 20 at a hotel in the Shobhagpura area of Udaipur. The party was organised to celebrate the birthday of the company's CEO along with the New Year celebrations.

According to the police, the victim, who works as a manager in a private company, reached the hotel at around 9 p.m. Present at the party were the company's CEO, a female executive head, and her husband. The gathering continued late into the night, during which alcohol was consumed. After the party ended, the accused allegedly took the woman in a car and drove around the city for nearly three hours.

Police further stated that during this period, the accused allegedly committed the crime in a moving vehicle.

The victim later approached the police and filed a complaint detailing the incident.

Following the complaint, a medical examination was conducted, which reportedly confirmed injuries consistent with the allegations.

SP Goel said that the medical report showed injuries on different parts of the woman's body, supporting the victim's statement.

Based on this evidence, police intensified their investigation and arrested the three accused, including the company's CEO.

The investigation is being supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma, who is questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence.

Police officials said that more information may come to light as the interrogation continues.

Authorities have assured that the case is being handled with seriousness and sensitivity, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.

