Udaipur Man Murders 70-Year Old Elderly Woman After Watching 'Drishyam' and Crime Patrol

In a gruesome and disturbing incident, a man in Udaipur murdered a 70-year-old woman, drawing inspiration from the crime thriller film Drishyam and the television show Crime Patrol. The shocking crime came to light after months of investigation by local authorities. The case began on February 23, when Sunderlal, the nephew of the victim, Chandibai, reported her missing at the Fatehnagar police station. The disappearance took a sinister turn in April when an FIR was registered under the SC/ST Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar took over the investigation.

During the probe, it was discovered that Chandibai was last seen on February 22 near her home. Witnesses reported seeing her being taken away in a silver-colored van. CCTV footage led the police to Ramesh Lohar, a man with a prior criminal record, who owned the van.

Upon being taken into custody and interrogated, Ramesh confessed to the murder. He revealed that he had been deeply influenced by crime-based shows and films, particularly Drishyam and Crime Patrol, which shaped his plan. According to his confession, Ramesh first noticed Chandibai’s gold jewelry during a family gathering on January 9 and plotted to steal it. On February 22, he lured her into his van, drove her around for hours, and waited until nightfall. He then killed her using a wrench, stole her jewelry, dismembered the body, and burned the remains at a garbage dumping yard.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Attacks Wife with Sharp Weapon in Moving Bus, Caught by Villagers

To cover up the crime, Ramesh sold part of the stolen jewelry and melted the rest to eliminate evidence. In an attempt to mislead investigators, he even presented animal bones to the police, hoping they would believe they were human. However, DNA analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Chandibai.

Ramesh’s wife told police that he was obsessed with crime dramas and would often binge-watch them. Authorities believe his exposure to such content played a significant role in the methodical nature of the crime.

The case has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about the influence of violent media on impressionable individuals. Police continue to investigate the case and are preparing a detailed charge sheet.