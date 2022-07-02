Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by angry crowd outside NIA court

The four accused in the murder of Kanhaiyalal, a tailor from Udaipur, were attacked by an angry crowd of people inside the court premises today. The video is going viral. The murder case is being investigated by the NIA and four accused were produced in court today.

Kanhaiyalal, a tailor, was killed in Udaipur. Police have so far arrested four accused in the case. It was later revealed that the murder was committed for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. The NIA is now investigating the matter. While the accused were being brought for hearing today, they were beaten by the lawyers of the court and the people present. The police took the four accused in the vehicle. All four accused have now been remanded in judicial custody till July 12.

All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today.