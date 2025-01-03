Udaipur Road Accident: 5 Killed, Eight Injured After Truck Collides With Tempo in Rajasthan

Five people, including four women and a child, were killed and eight others were injured when a truck collided with a tempo on Friday in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on NH-27 near Gogunda-Pindwara, as the tempo, which had picked up passengers from Saleriya village, entered the highway and was struck by the truck. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed that the truck driver fled the scene following the crash.

According to police the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the slope causing it to crash into the tempo. The tempo had 13 passengers onboard, including four women — Pushpa Garasiya (40), Manjubai Garasiya (25), Kastubai Garasiya (45), and Mamta Garasiya (22) — who were killed instantly in the collision.

Mamta’s two-year-old son, Tumaram, succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital, according to the police. The eight other injured passengers were transferred to Udaipur for treatment.

