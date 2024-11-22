Udaipur Road Accident: Five Youths Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car and Trolley; Shocking Visuals Emerge

At least five youths lost their lives in a tragic accident near Amberi village in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday night. A speeding dumper collided head-on with their car, which was traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to authorities. Himanshu Singh Rajawat, Station Officer of Sukher police station, stated, "All five youths in the car died on the spot. Among the deceased was the son of a head constable."

The victims have been identified as Himmat Khatik (32) from Delwara, Rajsamand; Pankaj Nagrachi (24) from Bedla; Gopal Nagrachi (27) from Kharol Colony Ambamata; Gaurav Jinagar (23) from Sisama; and another companion whose details are awaited.The car was traveling from Amberi to Debari when it collided with the dumper. A local witness mentioned, "The dumper driver tried to stop the vehicle, but the collision was unavoidable. The impact was so severe that the car's front was completely crushed." Police and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the victims from the mangled car. The bodies were sent to MB Hospital's mortuary for postmortem. The dumper has been seized, and a detailed investigation is underway. Rajawat added, "If negligence is found on the part of the dumper driver, strict action will be taken."



