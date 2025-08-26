Udaipur Tragedy: Car Plunges Into Drain, Two Dead, Search Continues for Missing Person

Udaipur: A tragic accident took place when a car carrying five people fell into a drain in the Kherwada area. Two occupants escaped, while three went missing initially. Later, the bodies of two missing individuals were recovered late at night.

According to information given Kherwada police station officer Dalpat Singh, "A car carrying five people fell into a drain in the Kherwada area. Two people escaped, and the other three went missing. The bodies of the two missing people were found late at night." The rescue operation is ongoing to find the one remaining missing individual.

The submerged car was later retrieved by the Civil Defence team. In separate incident one girl died another injured in Rajasthan's Udaipur after balcony of under construction building of school collapsed. This incident took place on Friday morning (15 August) morning in Pathar Padi village in tribal dominated area of Kotda. As per the officials girls were passing near the school when this incident occurred. Following the accident injured girl's family took her to Gujarat for