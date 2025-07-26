Udaipur Tragedy: Final Year Medical Student Dies by Suicide, Alleges Faculty Harassment in Note

A dental medical student found dead in her hostel room after alleged harassment from faculties. As per PTI reports the deceased was a final year student in Udaipur's private medical college. Deceased identified as Sweta Singh a final-year BDS student from Jammu and Kashmir, took this extreme step on Thursday night.

Sweta's roommate allegedly found her hanging in hostel room with suicide note in which she accused the faculty of mentally harassing student and not conducting exams on time. Following this incident student took out protest march at college and blacked road outside, demanding action against the accused teachers.

Also Read: Delhi Crime News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed By Neighbour Over Money Dispute, Five Arrested

The college director assured students that strict action would be taken against involved faculty members. He told reporters that police are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action, while the college management will terminate the implicated staff members. SHO Ravindra Charan stated the student's body was transferred to a mortuary for a postmortem after her family's arrival.