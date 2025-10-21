UDAN serves over 1.56 crore passengers via 3.23 lakh flights: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 21 Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme has facilitated over 1.56 crore passengers through 3.23 lakh UDAN flights in nine years, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, 649 routes have been operationalised, connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, which include 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes.

Meanwhile, to support airline operators and regional infrastructure, the Government has disbursed more than Rs 4,300 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and invested Rs 4,638 crore in airport development under regional connectivity schemes (RCS).

The ministry is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Addressing the occasion here, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted that the UDAN, launched on October 21, 2016, under the National Civil Aviation Policy, has been a transformational initiative aimed at making air travel affordable and accessible to the common citizen.

The first UDAN flight, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017, between Shimla and Delhi, marked a new era in regional aviation connectivity, he added.

The Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to continue the scheme beyond April 2027 through an expanded UDAN Framework, focusing on connectivity with hilly, North-Eastern, and aspirational regions, and the development of around 120 new destinations.

According to the ministry, a key recent initiative has been the introduction of Comprehensive Guidelines for Seaplane Operations in August 2024, and the launch of UDAN 5.5, a special bidding round for seaplanes and helicopters.

Under this round, Letters of Intent have been issued for 150 routes connecting 30 water aerodromes across various coastal and island regions.

The UDAN is not just a scheme; it is a catalyst for change and a testament to India’s commitment to making air travel inclusive, sustainable and an integral part of our development journey, the ministry noted.

