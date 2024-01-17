Udayandhi Stalin visits Madurai woman who donated land for govt school

Chennai, Jan 17 Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday met the Madurai woman who donated over an acre of her land to the state government for upgrading a local school.

Visiting her home, he thanked her for donating precious land for the development of a government school and draped a shawl on the woman philanthropist.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was accompanied by Minister P. Moorthy, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other senior officials.

Pooranam, who works in Canara Bank, had donated one acre and fifty two cents of land for the development and upgrading a government school in Othakadai at Kodikulam in Madurai in memory of her late daughter Janani.

The property was registered in the sub-registrar office, Madurai a week ago.

﻿On the occasion, Poornam said: "We wish the government constructs new buildings on the land very soon and upgrades the school as it would benefit thousands of children."

Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking to reporters afterwards, said that he was moved by the gesture of Poornam and that the government would do whatever was required to immediately taken up development of school on the land she had gifted.

The minister also said that she had set high benchmark for others to follow and added that such positive initiatives helps in girl education.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also appreciated her gesture and announced that she would be honoured during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor