Uddhav Sena alleges lawlessness in Maharashtra, targets govt

Mumbai, Dec 29 The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday claimed that Maharashtra is witnessing an era of open “Gundaraj” (gangster rule), alleging that criminals have infiltrated the political parties led by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar.

The state, Uddhav Sena alleged, is increasingly being reduced to a “nourisher of criminals,” with rival gangs allegedly embedded within ruling parties and clashing across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

In a scathing editorial published in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Thackeray camp alleged that Maharashtra -- once known for its progressive and tolerant ethos -- is now being compared to regions historically associated with high crime rates, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the editorial, each district is turning into a hub of hooliganism as political leaders allegedly recruit “dangerous criminals” to strengthen their respective parties.

The editorial claimed that the law and order situation deteriorated to such an extent that citizens no longer feel safe. It pointed to a rise in daylight violence involving firearms, swords, and “koytas” (machetes). Across the state, political murders, mob rule, and hooliganism are said to have reached alarming levels. The Thackeray camp squarely blamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, accusing him of failing in his responsibility to maintain law and order.

The editorial cited a flashpoint in Khopoli, in Raigad district, where Mangesh Kalokhe, a young political activist, was brutally murdered in broad daylight. Kalokhe was the husband of Mansi Kalokhe, a newly elected corporator. The killing, which occurred soon after municipal election results were declared, was described as a consequence of alleged political rivalry.

According to ‘Saamana’, the political fallout from the Khopoli murder exposed deep fissures within the ruling alliance.

“Minister Bharat Gogawale alleged that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was responsible for Kalokhe’s murder, despite both parties being part of the ruling coalition. Gogawale himself is under scrutiny as his son, Vikas Gogawale, has been absconding for 26 days. Vikas is accused of instigating violence during the Mahad Municipal Council elections and attempting to murder a Congress worker. The Bombay High Court has rejected his interim bail plea,” the editorial alleged.

The editorial criticised BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh and Minister Nitesh Rane for allegedly using threatening language against political opponents. It claimed that Rane had asserted immunity from action, allegedly stating that his “boss” resides at the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha.

Highlighting what it called an institutionalisation of crime and “mafia-style” functioning, the editorial referred to the discovery of a ‘Mandrax’ drug factory in Satara, allegedly linked to the brother of a deputy chief minister. Critics, the editorial said, alleged that the investigation was suppressed and the issue downplayed as political protection was extended.

The editorial also alleged that the Minister of State for Home Affairs bypassed the police reports to facilitate the issuance of a passport and a pistol licence to Nilesh Ghaywal. It further referred to a land mafia case allegedly involving Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, claiming that CM Fadnavis intervened to shield him.

“How can this be called the ‘rule of law’ when ministers, MLAs, and MPs openly issue murder threats?” the Thackeray camp asked.

It further alleged, “Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar are strengthening their parties by recruiting dangerous criminals. Like the city of ‘Lyari’ shown in the film Dhurandhar, which became infamous for gang rule, Maharashtra is heading in the same direction.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor