Uddhav Thackeray dares Eknath Shinde to engineer split in SS-UBT

Mumbai, Feb 8 Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dared Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to engineer a split in his party keeping aside the government machinery including the CBI and the ED.

He declared that the party will strongly foil their attempts. He scoffed at rumours about six of the nine MPs deserting the party to join the Shiv Sena saying that they will remain in the party.

“If he has guts to divide Shiv Sena UBT, do it without the use of government machinery including CBI and ED. They won’t be able to engineer split as their attempt will be foiled. Nine MPs have announced that they have tied Shiv Bandhan and they will remain with the party,” he said at after releasing the performance report of the leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve about his legislative and political party work.

His statement came hours after the purported Operation Tiger was launched by Shiv Sena for dividing the Shiv Sena-UBT.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant had said that six out of nine MPs of Shiv Sena UBT are likely to cross over.

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde claimed that all MPs are in his contact.

Thackeray, however, said that the party will have to checkmate those spreading rumours about division adding that it was being done to isolate him especially when he was not succumbing to any pressure.

Thackeray called upon the Marathi Manoos to remain united as efforts are on by the BJP-led alliance to divide and rule.

“Traitors will remain traitors for ever as history will not take their note. The life of traitors is short lived while the hardcore Shiv Sainks will remain committed to the Shiv Bandhan and fight against injustice till the last breath,” he said.

Thackeray said that he has left BJP but not Hindutva. “Is Marathi Manoos not Hindu? The 'Batenge To Katenge' slogan was given by BJP during the assembly election was not aimed at dividing Hindu and Muslim but dividing the Marathi Manoos,” he claimed.

He reiterated the unity of Marathi Manoos is the need of hour. Thackeray announced that he will not allow Delhi to have its dominance over Mumbai which is country’s financial capital. He lashed out at the state government for not holding the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation saying that its financial condition is deteriorating day by day.

“When Shiv Sena ruled the BMC its fixed deposits were worth Rs 93,000 crore but during the administrators’ rule it has been brought down to Rs 80,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one function had said development will take place by spending money and not by keeping in fixed deposit. The falling fixed deposits along with liabilities of Rs 2.30 lakh crore is self explanatory to suggest the bleak financial condition. BMC will need nearly 23 years to clear these liabilities,” he claimed.

He also attacked attempts to privatise the BMC-run hospitals for want of funds. “Tomorrow they may privatise BMC. Will you allow them to do so?” he asked the party workers.

Thackeray supported the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who raised doubts over the assembly polls results and rise of 39 lakh votes in five months especially after the general elections.

“They (BJP-led MahaYuti) has robbed of the victory. We will have to continue to fight against it. Even though they have gained majority with the use of government machinery, we continue to be the winner in the minds of people,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor