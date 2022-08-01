Uddhav Thackeray slams JP Nadda

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed JP Nadda over his statements and said that the time has come for people to open their eyes to this. Uddhav Thackeray today met Raut's family after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED. After that, he attacked the BJP in a press conference. Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP by raising the issues of BJP president JP Nadda's speech in Patna, Bihar yesterday. "JP Nadda's statement that there are no regional parties left in the country shows what he wants to do in the country. His statement that BJP will remain the only party in the country is very serious. Where is the democracy in his statement? As politics is a game of chess, we will says. But only force is being used by them. Wisdom is not being used now. But remember one thing, JP Nadda should think about what will happen to you if the day turns", Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Sanjay Raut is my friend and a staunch Shiv Saiyan of Balasaheb. I am proud of him. What was his crime? It is very easy to say 'Zukega Nahin' in the movie but Sanjay Raut has proved it. He has given a spark that he can fight without bowing down to dictatorship" Uddhav Thackeray said.