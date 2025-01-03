Uddhav Thackeray's party praises Fadnvais-led Maha govt for work in Gadchiroli

Mumbai, Jan 3 In a rare departure from its critical stance, Shiv Sena (UBT) has commended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his initiative to make Gadchiroli district free of Maoist influence by expediting developmental works. The party's mouthpiece, Saamana, in its editorial on Friday, lauded the CM’s commitment to transform the Maoist-affected district, following his visit and the announcement of a comprehensive development agenda.

The editorial acknowledged Fadnavis' efforts, stating, “While the rule of guns persists in places like Beed, where brutal killing like that of sarpanch Santosh Deahmukh has occurred, Gadchiroli is witnessing the dawn of constitutional governance. For this, Chief Minister Fadnavis deserves praise.”

It further remarked, “If the Chief Minister can redefine Gadchiroli as a 'Steel City' instead of a 'Maoist district,' his efforts should be welcomed. His vision of making Gadchiroli a leading district in Maharashtra, rather than the last, is commendable. However, he must ensure that this transformation benefits the common people and poor tribals, rather than serving the interests of mining magnates. Only then can his claim of ushering in a new era for Gadchiroli holds true.”

Fadnavis began the new year by visiting Gadchiroli, inaugurating and laying the foundation for multiple developmental projects. Unlike other ministers embroiled in securing lucrative portfolios, the CM spent January 1 launching initiatives in the Maoist-affected district, which Saamana described as “a new era of development.”

The editorial highlighted the significance of this step, “If the Chief Minister’s promises materialize, it will be a milestone not just for Gadchiroli but for all of Maharashtra. Maoism, which has long tarnished Indian society by recruiting young men into a parallel armed government under the guise of fighting exploitation, can be eradicated if the CM’s plans succeed.”

Taking a swipe at former Guardian Minister and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the editorial alleged that his visits to Gadchiroli had prioritized the profits of mining magnates over the welfare of tribals.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defended the party's unusual praise for Fadnavis during a media interaction, emphasizing that the government’s work in Gadchiroli deserves recognition. “If Maoists surrender and embrace the constitutional path, we will welcome it,” Raut stated. He also accused Shinde of fostering corruption and neglecting developmental priorities during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Fadnavis for his initiatives in Gadchiroli, stating, “I commend the Maharashtra government’s efforts to develop remote, Maoist-affected areas. This will improve the ease of living and drive progress. Congratulations to my brothers and sisters in Gadchiroli.”

Shiv Sena UBT’s acknowledgment of Fadnavis’ efforts marks a notable shift in tone, underscoring the significance of the developmental push in one of Maharashtra’s most challenging regions.

