UDF in Kerala to lay siege to Secretariat against Vijayan govt's 'misrule' on Oct 18

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 The Congress-led UDF will, on Wednesday, lay siege to Secretariat - the seat of power in Kerala -- against the "corrupt" Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Monday told the media here that Vijayan is engaged in looting the state. "The Left government is steeped in corruption. The ration shops are empty. Our workers will assemble in massive numbers on Wednesday to protest the corrupt regime of the Vijayan government," said Satheesan.

Consequent to the siege, it remains to be seen if Secretariat employees and Ministers are able to report to duty as it happens to be the day for the weekly cabinet meeting.

The retort is also being seen as a retaliation to Vijayan for taking pot shots against the Congress for inviting a "social media expert" and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to their recent political affairs committee meeting.

"Vijayan need not advise us as he himself sought the expertise of a public relation expert and the Mumbai based company's staff was present even in the visitors' gallery of the state Assembly to study and give advice on how Vijayan should carry himself when meeting the media and the people. It's such a person who is advising us," said Satheesan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor