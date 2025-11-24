UDF manifesto in Kerala promises development, social-welfare roadmap ahead of local body polls

Alappuzha, Nov 24 The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday unveiled its local body poll manifesto, which outlines a comprehensive urban development and social-welfare roadmap aimed at countering what it termed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's neglect of urban priorities.

The initiative focuses on poverty eradication, public health, waste management, infrastructure, women and youth empowerment, and administrative reforms, and promises wide-ranging changes if the UDF is brought to power.

At the core of the plan is a mission to eliminate -- or substantially reduce -- poverty among those below the poverty line and ration-card holders through structured financial and livelihood support.

The project also proposes low-cost housing schemes, enhanced rental-housing benefits for low-income groups, and the construction of five lakh homes over the next five years.

Modern waste-management systems will be introduced using advanced technology, including 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, bio-waste treatment units in every ward, and widespread installation of biogas plants.

A permanent solution is also promised for street-dog issues through stricter implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, mobile animal-birth-control units, and modern slaughterhouse facilities.

Emphasising public health, the manifesto proposes systematic disease-prevention squads in local bodies to combat outbreaks such as cholera, typhoid and dengue.

Drinking-water quality will be enhanced with new testing laboratories and rainwater-harvesting projects.

Local bodies will be mandated to maintain canals, drains and public-sanitation infrastructure to prevent flooding.

The proposal includes a strong social-welfare framework with senior-citizen support centres, mental-health counselling in all local bodies, child-protection schemes modelled on Shishumithra, and expanded pension coverage without annual income verification.

Palliative care, fitness centres, day homes and youth advisory councils are also planned.

Under policy reforms, the UDF proposes stronger powers for local bodies in disaster management, corruption-control certifications, job creation through local employment schemes, advanced e-governance, and AI-based administrative services.

Plans also include anti-drug campaigns, new urban-development policy frameworks, carbon-neutral municipalities, river conservation and sustainable local-planning committees.

Released by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, the manifesto is described as a decisive step toward inclusive, technologically progressive and citizen-centred urban governance.

The local body polls in the state will be held in two phases -- on December 9 and December 11 -- with counting of votes scheduled for December 13.

