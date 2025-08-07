Udhampur Accident: 3 CRPF Jawans Killed, 15 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge (Watch Video)

CRPF Bus Accident News: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 others injured after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, August 7, 2025. According to the reports, the accident occurred around 10.30 a.m. in the Kadwa area when the vehicle was returning from an operation in Basant Garh.

The vehicle belonged to the 187 battalion and was carrying 23 personnel at the time of the incident. Two jawans died on the spot. Sixteen others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. One of the injured later died during treatment, raising the death toll to three.

VIDEO | Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district earlier today. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/8Y2VHG1QPM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post from the LG’s office, he said he was saddened by the death of CRPF personnel and assured that their service to the nation would never be forgotten. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.