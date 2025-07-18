Udhampur Accident: Five Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured After Truck Hits Car Near Battal Ballian (Watch Video)

Five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a truck hit their car near Battal Ballian in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, July 18. According to the Udhampur police, the car was carrying eight people when the accident occurred.

Injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital for their treatment, and their condition was said to be stable. "The car was carrying eight people, of whom five were injured. They were shifted to a hospital, and their condition is stable," said Kartar Singh of CRPF 137 Battalion, told the news agency ANI.

Visuals From the Accident Spot

#WATCH | Five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a truck hit their car near Battal Ballian in Udhampur district, J&K, this morning.



"The car was carrying eight people, of whom five were injured. They were shifted to a hospital, and their condition is stable," says Kartar Singh of CRPF 137 Battalion to ANI.

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after being suspended due to heavy rains and landslides in the region. Pilgrims are now allowed to travel to the holy shrine from the base camp of Baltal. The Yatra Suspension was enforced on Thursday as heavy rainfall and landslides blocked routes.

Earlier on Thursday, two people were killed and 15 injured after a tempo travelling from Ladakh to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge at Gumri in Drass. According to local reports, the driver lost control near the treacherous Gumri stretch. At the time of the accident, the tempo had 17 passengers in it, of whom 15 were injured.

Rescue teams, including local police and Indian Army rushed to the spot after the receiving the emergency call. The injured were first taken to the nearby Army medical facility before being shifted to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Drass.