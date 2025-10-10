Udhayanidhi Stalin is politically immature: EPS

Erode East, Oct 10 AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), on Friday dismissed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks as the words of “a political upstart who knows neither history nor responsibility.”

Speaking at a massive public meeting in Erode East as part of his state-wide yatra, “Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom,” EPS said: “Who is Udhayanidhi? He is Karunanidhi’s grandson and Stalin’s son. Other than that, what has he ever done for the DMK? He talks without any understanding of politics or public life.”

Referring to Udhayanidhi’s repeated statements that “Edappadi Palaniswami is the BJP’s slave” and that “the AIADMK office has shifted to Amit Shah’s house,” EPS hit back sharply.

“Udhayanidhi, if you can’t see, I will buy you a new pair of spectacles. The AIADMK’s office is in Royapettah—come and see! You and your father tried to destroy that office, got it ransacked, and sealed it with the help of some elements. But we smashed those seals,” he said to loud applause.

EPS also reminded the crowd that it was former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who once saved DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam from being taken over, when the DMK was torn apart by internal feuds between M. Karunanidhi and Vaiko.

“Don’t forget that. We are not a vindictive party like yours,” he said.

Turning to the recent Karur stampede tragedy, EPS accused Udhayanidhi of neglecting his duties as Deputy Chief Minister.

“When 41 precious lives were lost, he made a token visit and left. Instead of staying back to ensure relief and rehabilitation, he went back to his holiday schedule. If he truly cared for the people, he would have stayed in Karur,” EPS said.

He added that Udhayanidhi had no moral right or political maturity to comment on the AIADMK.

“If you want to debate, talk about our performance in power. Point out our shortcomings if you can, and I will reply. But all you do is repeat, like a broken record, that ‘EPS is the BJP’s slave.’ Either you don’t think before you speak, or you simply don’t know politics. If you did, you wouldn’t speak this way,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor