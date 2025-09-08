Udhayanidhi Stalin launches development works at Virugambakkam canal to bolster flood preparedness

Chennai, Sep 8 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated a series of development projects worth around Rs 30 crore at the Virugambakkam canal, in a move aimed at strengthening Chennai’s flood preparedness ahead of the Northeast Monsoon.

The works, launched under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, include large-scale dredging and desilting of the canal, raising the height of existing retaining walls, and the installation of chain-link fencing along its stretch.

Officials said these measures are designed to increase the canal’s water-carrying capacity, prevent overflow during heavy rains, and ensure the safety of residents living in the vicinity.

The inauguration event saw the participation of several senior ministers, legislators, and civic administrators.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru, Virugambakkam MLA M.K. Mohan, and Villivakkam MLA A.M.V. Prabhakar Raja joined the Deputy Chief Minister in flagging off the projects.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director T.G. Vinay were also present on the occasion.

The city’s civic leadership was strongly represented at the function, with Corporation Council’s ruling party leader N. Ramalingam, Standing Committee Chairman, Works, N. Sridhar, and Deputy Commissioner, Works, V. Sivakrishnamurthy in attendance.

At the launch, officials emphasised that the Virugambakkam canal, a crucial stormwater drainage channel in western Chennai, has often been prone to flooding during monsoon spells. The newly initiated works are expected to minimise inundation risks, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods, by enabling faster water discharge and reducing blockages. The projects form part of the state government’s broader initiative to upgrade stormwater infrastructure across the city following the lessons of the 2015 and 2021 floods. According to civic engineers, similar strengthening works are being undertaken across multiple watercourses in Chennai to ensure smoother flow into major drains and rivers.

The Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with officials at the site, stressed the importance of the timely completion of the works before the onset of the Northeast Monsoon. He also directed civic authorities to maintain strict monitoring of desilting operations and to ensure that encroachments or waste dumping do not undermine the canal’s functioning.

Residents of the area expressed optimism that the projects would bring much-needed relief from recurring waterlogging, which has been a persistent concern for years.

