Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister joins father's cabinet team

Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Udhayanidhi, who started off as a film producer and distributor, took to acting over 10 years ago and became a familiar face. Though he had initially stayed away from active politics, he was designated as one of the DMK’s star campaigners during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when he criss-crossed the state holding roadshows. Known as Udhay among his supporters, the first-time MLA from Chepauk- Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency in Chennai, is likely to be allotted Youth Affairs and Sports Development and Special Programmee Implementation portfolios.