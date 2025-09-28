Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Karur stampede victims, families of the deceased

Karur, Sep 28 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday met the families of the devastating stampede that killed 39 people during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's election rally at Velusamypuram in Karur.

The deceased included nine children.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to the district as soon as the tragedy was reported.

"The Chief Minister immediately instructed local MLAs, MPs, and officials to reach the hospital and provide urgent help. I met those admitted to the ICU and enquired about the treatment being given. Doctors from across Tamil Nadu - 349 in total - have been deployed, including 200 from Karur, 30 from Salem, nine from Namakkal, and many from Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi," he said.

Udhayanidhi said 30 bodies had been handed over to families after post-mortem examination and were sent in special ambulances.

"This is an irreparable loss. We are doing everything possible as a government. I don’t wish to blame anyone or make this political. But it is the responsibility of party organisers to control volunteers and to keep to the schedule so such situations do not arise again," he said, adding that Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's one-member Commission of Inquiry would begin its probe by 1 p.m. and visit the accident site.

Chief Minister Stalin, who visited Karur soon after midnight, announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

He said, "Never in the history of Tamil Nadu has such a large number of people lost their lives at a political meeting. The report of the inquiry will guide strict safety measures for future events."

AIADMK general secretary and former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who also visited the injured and bereaved families, said the tragedy could have been avoided with better security planning.

"Police and administration must ensure equal safety for all parties' programmes. This should never happen again," he said.

The stampede reportedly broke out after long hours of waiting under the sun without adequate food and water, and confusion over Vijay's delayed arrival. Authorities said more than 80 others were injured and are being treated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor