Udit Raj calls honeymoon murder case 'movie masala', mocks media

New Delhi, June 12 Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday sought to curse the media over coverage of the heart-wrenching murder mystery of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly by her wife Sonam during their honeymoon trip and said that it amounted to "movie masala show" on television.

Udit Raj, speaking to IANS, got irked when questioned on the Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi episode and resorted to media-bashing as he said, "Movie masala is running on television. Police will take action. You showed the news once, but now you've made it a movie. Is this any media? This is a joke on 140 crore people."

He admitted that the gruesome murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, just days after his wedding, was a painful and tragic incident, but then went on to claim that the news channels and media outlets have turned this into a ‘movie masala’.

"Many deaths are taking place. Is this the only issue? The way this movie masala is running on television, it is very painful," said Congress leader, a remark which apparently mocks the extensive coverage of the gruesome murder.

"India is a nation of 140 crore people. There are millions of farmers, millions suffering from hunger. People are dying due to a lack of medicines, other killings are happening too, is this the only issue that matters?" he further said.

Notably, the honeymoon murder, as well as the extremely wicked plot that shook the nation, came to light on the back of the media's extensive reportage on an Indore couple going missing in Meghalaya. After days and weeks of media questioning the sudden disappearance of the couple on their honeymoon, suspicions of wrongdoing gathered pace, prompting agencies to intensify their probe to find out their whereabouts.

Notably, Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam (24), newlyweds from Indore, had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 21. Three days later, they went missing, and on June 2, after days of search, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered from a gorge in East Khasi Hills. His body bore multiple wounds, indicating murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested in Ghazipur on June 9.

After her arrest, shocking details have been tumbling out, leaving everyone flabbergasted about the grisly crime.

