Udit Raj slams BSP supremo over 'dirty politics' remarks against Congress

New Delhi, April 30 Congress leader Udit Raj has launched a sharp attack at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati following her appeal for political unity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing her of indirectly defending the BJP and also suggested her to join the saffron party if she loves it so much.

Udit Raj said, “Mayawati should not take on the disgraceful task of responding on behalf of the BJP. The poster she referred to, has already been removed by the BJP. If she has so much love for the BJP, she should join it.”

Criticising her for repeated jabs at the Congress, he said, "Why drag Congress into everything? Dr. Ambedkar doesn’t belong to any one party. Does Mayawati think only she has the right to speak on his legacy? The Congress has already been weakened by Modi govt’s propaganda and by BSP’s narratives. This has been going on for four decades,” he said.

Udit Raj’s remarks came in response to Mayawati’s post on X (formerly Twitter), where she urged all political parties to set aside differences and support the government following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.

Mayawati had posted on X, “All parties should unite and support the government in every step taken regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead of doing dirty politics under its cover by putting up posters and making statements, this only confuses the people, which is not good for the country.”

Udit Raj also reacted to government’s decision on handling terrorism.

“Congress party has given full support to the government. The Congress Working Committee has made it clear we stand with the government. But what has the PM Modi government done? From the Uri army base attack, Pathankot airbase, Pulwama, and now Pahalgam, terror attacks continue," he remarked.

"The government has been given a free hand, but it must act. There is no option left now except for a strong response,” he added.

On the issue of madrasa demolitions near the Nepal Uttar Pradesh border, Udit Raj expressed concern that action may be motivated by religious bias.

“If they were built illegally, that’s one matter. But if madrasas are being targeted just because they belong to Muslims, that is wrong. Also, when these madrasas were being built, where were the government officials? If action must be taken, it should also include those officers, employees, and police who let it happen. No illegal structure comes up without administrative neglect,” he said.

