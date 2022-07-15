UGC asks universities to wait for CBSE results before starting admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to fix the last date for enrolment in undergraduate courses only after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results are declared.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that everyone needs to wait for CBSE results before commencing with their admission processes.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have very clearly told all the higher educational institutions that they need to wait until the CBSE results are announced before they commence the undergraduate program of admissions."

He further said that this gives all the students a level-playing ground, avoiding the possibility of CBSE students being deprived of admission due to seats filled by other boards' students.

"We will closely monitor and make sure that university admissions take place only after CBSE results are announced," he added.

This comes after the CBSE approached the UGC, saying that some universities had begun their admissions process despite the Class 12 results not having been declared.

According to CBSE, the results are to be expected in the last week of July.

