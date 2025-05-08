UGC Debunks Fake News About Exam Cancellations Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, misinformation has begun to circulate widely on social media. The Indian Army's retaliation, dubbed Operation Sindoor, targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, Pakistan initiated continuous cross-border firing, prompting Indian security agencies to stay on high alert. Civilians living near the border have been relocated to safer areas, and schools in several regions have been temporarily closed. Amid this tense atmosphere, a fake social media post claiming that all university-level examinations across India have been cancelled due to the threat of war has gone viral. The post, attributed to the University Grants Commission (UGC), falsely instructed students to return home, stating that academic activities had been halted nationwide.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️



A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.



UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.



However, the UGC has officially clarified that this information is completely false. In its statement, the Commission confirmed that it has not issued any directive regarding the cancellation of exams due to the India-Pakistan situation. The UGC emphasized that any updates or announcements regarding examinations will only be made available through its official website or verified social media channels." Fake News Alert: Some individuals are spreading misinformation under the name of UGC, claiming that exams have been cancelled due to war-like conditions and students are being sent home. This is false. UGC has issued no such directive. All official updates will be provided only through UGC's official platforms," the statement read. The UGC also warned that spreading such false messages is a punishable offense, and urged students and the public not to fall prey to such misleading information.

Important Guidelines Issued by UGC for Students:

Do not believe or share unverified information.

Remain vigilant against fake news.

Rely only on official UGC sources for updates.

This clarification comes in the wake of increasing fake news being circulated in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, which has led to speculation about a possible war-like situation. Authorities continue to monitor the security situation closely, while urging the public to stay calm and informed.

