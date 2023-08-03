UGC declares 20 universities, including 8 in Delhi, as fake, cautions students to verify institutes

New Delhi, Aug 3 The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared twenty universities, including eight based in Delhi, as fake.

Last year, the UGC had declared 21 universities as fake.

The UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to grant any degrees to students and alerted the students as well against taking admission in these institutions.

It strongly advised parents and students to cross-check the authenticity of universities before enrolling in any course.

"The UGC has recently become aware that certain institutions are granting degrees in violation of the UGC Act. As a result, degrees from these universities will not be acknowledged or accepted for further education or employment purposes. These universities lack the authority to confer any degrees," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

As per the list released by the UGC, the fake universities are: All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, near BDO Office, Alipur; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place; Indian Institute of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot; Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini (all Delhi)

In Uttar Pradesh, they are: Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow.

The ones in West Bengal are: Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata; and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur.

In Andhra Pradesh, Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur and also Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur; Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam have been declared fake.

The Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum in Karnataka is also fake as is St John’s University, Kishanattam in Kerala.

The Raja Arabic University, in Nagpur and the Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road in Puducherry are also fake, the UGC said.

