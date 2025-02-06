UGC draft regulations an attack on TN’s heritage & federalism: MK Stalin

Chennai, Feb 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft regulations, calling it an assault on the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu and a violation of the Union’s federal principles.

Expressing his gratitude to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for their support in the protest against the UGC draft in New Delhi, Stalin took to social media to voice his concerns.

“The RSS-BJP’s agenda is clear: to erase diverse histories, traditions, and languages in order to impose a singular identity. As my brother Rahul Gandhi rightly pointed out, the UGC draft is not merely an educational move; it is an attack on Tamil Nadu’s heritage and the very foundation of India’s federalism,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged people to reject the UGC draft and appreciated the efforts of the DMK Student Wing, Members of Parliament, and members of the INDIA Bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, for amplifying students’ voices in the national capital and defending the future of education.

“From NEET to CAA to the three farm laws, the DMK has led every fight to uphold our Constitution and pluralism. Today, our voice in New Delhi will echo across the country,” said the Chief Minister.

The UGC’s new draft guidelines propose allowing candidates to qualify for faculty positions in higher education institutions by clearing the UGC-NET, regardless of whether their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines.

Additionally, the draft guidelines expand the eligibility criteria for vice-chancellors, permitting professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry to be considered for the role.

A key concern is the draft rules granting governors (chancellors) broader powers in appointing vice-chancellors to state-funded universities, which has led to strong opposition from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party.

Earlier, the DMK’s student wing staged a protest against the UGC draft regulations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, joined by several leaders of the INDIA Bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

The Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly had already voiced its disapproval of the regulations.

On January 9, the Assembly passed a resolution urging the withdrawal of the UGC draft rules, particularly those related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and its impact on admissions in the state.

During the Assembly session, Stalin reiterated his stance: “This Assembly considers that the recent UGC draft rules should be withdrawn. They are an assault on the idea of federalism and negatively impact Tamil Nadu’s higher education system.”

With strong opposition from Tamil Nadu and other allied political parties, the UGC draft regulations have sparked a nationwide debate on academic autonomy and federalism.

