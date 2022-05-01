UGC-NET 2021-22: NTA started application filling process, check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC-NET exam. Candidates can apply from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The exact date of the exam has yet to announce. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice a year but due to covid, the schedule has been disturbed. Most probably the exam is going to be held in June and December.

Know how to apply for the exam

Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration’

Fill in the required details as asked.

Use the newly created registration number to log in.

Fill out the form, upload documents, and download.

Submit and make the payment.

The last date for filling application is May 30th. “The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” NTA said in an official statement.