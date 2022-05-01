UGC-NET 2021-22: NTA started application filling process, check how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2022 11:07 AM2022-05-01T11:07:28+5:302022-05-01T11:07:46+5:30
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC-NET exam. Candidates can apply from the ...
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC-NET exam. Candidates can apply from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The exact date of the exam has yet to announce. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice a year but due to covid, the schedule has been disturbed. Most probably the exam is going to be held in June and December.
Know how to apply for the exam
- Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads ‘UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration’
- Fill in the required details as asked.
- Use the newly created registration number to log in.
- Fill out the form, upload documents, and download.
- Submit and make the payment.
The last date for filling application is May 30th. “The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” NTA said in an official statement.Open in app