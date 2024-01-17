UGC NET December Results 2023: NTA to announce results today

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Result 2023 for December session today. Candidates can visit nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website, to view the UGC NET December 2023 results. The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.

UGC NET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

The UGC NET December 2023 examination comprised two papers, both featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 aimed to evaluate the candidate’s teaching/research aptitude, focusing on testing reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness. On the other hand, Paper 2 was centered around the candidate’s chosen subject, assessing domain knowledge. All questions in both papers were mandatory. Paper 1 was conducted for 100 marks, while Paper 2 carried a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates aiming for fellowships from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs based on the UGC NET December 2023 result will be shortlisted. These fellowships include the National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), and National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD).