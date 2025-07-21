UGC NET June 2025 Result Declared at Official Website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Check and Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the UGC NET June Result 2025 on July 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the result, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth on the login page.

Steps to Check UGC NET June Result 2025:

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for “UGC NET June 2025 Result” Enter your login details Submit the information Download and save the result for future reference

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website.

The UGC NET June examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5. The objection window was opened on July 6, and candidates had time till July 8 to raise objections.