UGC order on Surya Namaskar contradicts scientific temper envisaged by the Constitution, says student organization

The UGC circular urging the students to practice 'Surya Namaskar' on the occasion of Republic Day is a "deliberate attempt to promote pseudoscience neglecting the scientific temper", said the Vice President of the student organization, Campus Front of India, KH Abdul Hadi on Wednesday.

He further said, "UGC order contradicts scientific temper envisaged by the Constitution. Also, imposing a religious practice in the guise of health exercise to the diverse college students across the country brings into light the attempt of the BJP regime to saffronise the values of the secular Indian republic."

"In the current situation, Republic day has to be celebrated to protect the constitution from the RSS- BJP Hindutva regime. Hence Campus Front of India condemned the UGC order and urged the council to withdraw it immediately," he added.

Hadi's remarks came after the University Grants Commission (UGC) urged the students to practice 'Surya Namaskar' on the occasion of Republic Day celebrated each year on January 26.

To celebrate 75 years of India's independence, UGC has asked higher education institutions across the country to participate in this mass programme, which is a part of the Central government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

This event was planned by the National Yogasana Sport Federation (NYSF) which will run in nearly 30,000 higher education institutions across the country and will involve more than 300,000 students. The programme will continue till February 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

