UGC requests all Delhi colleges to set up selfie points to create awareness about India's achievements

New Delhi, Dec 1 The University Grant Commission (UGC) has requested all Delhi colleges to set up selfie points on their respective campuses.

The Ministry of Education has approved the designs for these selfie points.

According to UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, this initiative has been taken to create awareness among the youth about India's achievements in areas such as space exploration, sports excellence, infrastructure development, women-led development etc.

Sustainable rural development, information technology, digital connectivity, and much more can be exhibited through these selfie points, he added.

The UGC said the selfie points will not only serve as a source of pride, but also enlighten every citizen about the transformative initiatives that have propelled India's growth on the global stage.

A letter on this count was sent on November 15 to the principals of all Delhi colleges (53), requesting them for setting up of selfie points on their respective campuses, Kumar added.

