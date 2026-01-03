UGC takes cognisance of Himachal ragging case, orders fact-finding probe

Dharamshala, Jan 3 The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken cognisance of the case involving the death of a 19-year-old student of a college in Dharamshala, who passed away on December 26 after falling ill, allegedly following ragging by four students and sexual harassment by a professor.

In response to the incident, the UGC has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student's death and the allegations levelled against those involved.

Confirming the move, UGC officials said in a statement, "The University Grants Commission has taken serious cognisance of the tragic incident at a Dharamsala college. It has been decided to constitute a fact-finding committee. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared, and stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount."

Meanwhile, four students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala have been booked for ragging in connection with the case.

In addition, a professor at the same institute has been booked on charges of sexually harassing the female student, who later died on December 26.

The case has also drawn the attention of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission, which has sought a detailed report on the incident.

Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman said the matter had been brought to the Commission's notice.

"The matter was brought to our notice, and I have sought a report on the matter. Any kind of discrimination will not be tolerated," he said.

This case triggered widespread outrage and has raised questions over the role of the college and police administration.

In connection with the case, police have registered an FIR against four female students and a college professor.

However, the matter has taken a controversial turn as the college administration has refused to recognise the deceased as a student of the institution for the current academic year.

This has led the victim's family and guardians to question the conduct of both the college authorities and the police in handling the case.

Following the death of 19-year-old Pallavi, who was associated with Dharamshala Degree College, serious allegations of ragging, sexual harassment and mental torture have surfaced.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Vikram Kumar, the Dharamshala police have registered a case under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention. The FIR also includes Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009.

Vikram further claimed that his daughter was subjected to casteist slurs and immense mental harassment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor