UGC to inspire, mobilise young and first-time voters

New Delhi, 28 Feb Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the University Grants Commission (UGC), together with the Ministry of Education and the Election Commission of India (ECI), has started working on events to inspire and mobilise the young voters, particularly those exercising their franchise for the first time.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that colleges and other institutions of higher education will utilise materials provided by the ECI and other creative resources from the Ministry of Education, including videos, banners and selfie points to drive the campaign.

Higher educational institutions (HEIs) nationwide have been requested to execute the 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' campaign. The campaign began on Wednesday, and will continue till March 6.

The UGC Chairman said the designated areas within the universities/colleges/HEIs will host voter-awareness activities facilitated by the respective educational institutions.

The achievements of the local youth will be prominently highlighted, and efforts will be made to involve the youth icons to amplify the campaign's impact.

