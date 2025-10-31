UIDAI unveils ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ framework to strengthen digital identity through AI, advanced encryption

New Delhi, Oct 31 Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday said that it has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to shape the next decade of Aadhaar’s evolution through a new ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ framework, recognising the rapidly changing technological and regulatory landscape.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this forward-looking roadmap will strengthen Aadhaar’s technological foundation, integrate emerging digital innovations, and ensure that India’s digital identity platform remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready.

"UIDAI’s technology stack, which forms the backbone of Aadhaar services and works as a facilitator of our digital economy, is set for a major upgrade," the ministry said.

To guide this ambitious transformation, UIDAI has constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson, UIDAI.

The committee brings together eminent experts and leaders from academia, industry, and administration to provide strategic direction on strengthening Aadhaar’s innovation roadmap.

The committee will develop the Aadhaar Vision 2032 document, outlining the framework for next-generation Aadhaar architecture aligned with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and emerging global standards of privacy and cybersecurity.

"The Aadhaar Vision 2032 framework will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Encryption, and next-generation Data Security mechanisms," the ministry said.

These will ensure Aadhaar remains resilient against evolving cybersecurity threats, scalable for future demand, and adaptive to the rapidly changing digital landscape.

The other members of the committee are Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI; Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI; Dheeraj Pandey, Founder of Nutanix; Sasikumar Ganesan, Head of Engineering, MOSIP; Rahul Matthan, Partner, Trilegal; Navin Budhiraja, CTO & Head of Products, and Vianai Systems.

Prabaharan Poornachandran, Professor at Amrita University, Anil Jain, Professor at Michigan State University, Mayank Vatsa, Professor at IIT Jodhpur, and Shri Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, are also part of the committee.

