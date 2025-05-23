Ujjain Demolition Drive: Residents Stage Sit-in Protest Near Begambagh Opposing Action

May 23, 2025

Residents staged a sit-in on the road on Friday, May 23, to protest the demolition drive planned in Madhya ...

Residents staged a sit-in on the road on Friday, May 23, to protest the demolition drive planned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The demolition, part of a major road-widening and bridge construction project by the Ujjain Development Authority, marked 33 houses and shops for demolition in the densely populated area.

Early this morning, Municipal and administrative teams, accompanied by JCB machines and a large police contingent, arrived at the site. Residents, many of whom had received prior notices, responded by staging a sit-in on the road, blocking access and voicing their opposition to the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

The Begambagh route leading to the Mahakal Temple has been closed to the public as a precaution, with police maintaining a heavy presence to prevent any escalation.  However, many residents remain dissatisfied and are demanding reconsideration of the demolition plans.

The current drive is part of a broader urban development initiative in Ujjain, which includes the expansion of roads and infrastructure around the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

