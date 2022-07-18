Ujjain: Enthusiastic devotees take part in Baba Mahakal's religious procession after lifting of COVID restrictions

As Monday marked the first day of Savan (Shravan), Lord Baba Mahakal idol was taken out for a city tour in a religious procession. The streets flooded with devotees echoed chants and hymns of Lord Shiva.

The procession started with Lord Shiva seated in a silver palanquin from Mahakaleshwar temple at 4 pm, and reached the Shipra river via the main roads of the city. After water consecration at Ramghat of Shipra river, the procession again left for Mahakal temple.

It is believed that Lord Shiva goes out on a city tour to know the condition of his subjects in the form of a ride. At the same time, people also wait on the side of the road for hours to get a glimpse of their king.

"Here, during to the last two years of Corona, there had been a complete ban on the entry of devotees in the ride. This is the reason that a large number of devotees attended the ride today," said temple priest, Ashish.

As per the city's tradition, the chairman of the temple committee worshipped the idol and later the police band gave a guard of honour.

The band, police contingent and bhajan troupes were seen dancing and singing, engrossed in the devotion of Lord Shiva. The distance covered by the procession was about eight kilometres.

Earlier, a large number of devotees thronged various temples of Lord Shiva at different places in the country.

The devotees were enthusiastic as they got a chance to worship during the holy month after two long years. There were restrictions on gathering and visiting religious places during the surge in Covid-19.

The temples in the country witnessed huge queues as the devotees visited temples to worship on the first Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

