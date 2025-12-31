Ujjain: Police Officer Saves Hanging Youth’s Life by Performing CPR; Video Surfaces

A young man who was believed to have died after attempting suicide was brought back to life by police using CPR, leaving his family in tears of joy. The incident took place in Nagda, Ujjain district, on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. According to police, Amritlal Gawri, officer in charge of Nagda police station, was on routine patrol when a man ran to inform him that his son had hanged himself. Acting immediately, Gawri and his team rushed to the scene. The door of the house was locked from the inside.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Inside, the officers found the young man, Dhairya Yadav, hanging from a noose. The police broke open the door, removed him from the rope, and initially, his family thought he was dead.

Despite the critical condition of the young man, Gawri did not give up. He performed CPR and after a few minutes, Yadav began breathing again. A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the police for their swift and skilled action.

After reviving him, Gawri personally transported Yadav to the hospital. Following initial treatment, he was moved to a hospital in Ratlam. Police said Yadav is now stable and safe.

The youth’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude for the officer’s prompt action. Director General of Police Kailash Makwana later awarded Gawri a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for his courage, efficiency and sensitivity.