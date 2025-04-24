Ujjwal Nikam condemns Pahalgam attack, draws parallels with Mumbai 26/11 terror

Mumbai, April 24 Senior public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, renowned for his role in securing convictions in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which terrorists targeted and killed civilians after asking their religion.

Drawing parallels with the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Nikam said such tactics aim to incite communal violence, but asserted that these efforts will never succeed in India.

Speaking to IANS, Ujjwal Nikam expressed deep anguish over the brutality of the attack.

“I strongly condemn this inhuman and cowardly act. The way the terrorists targeted innocent tourists, asking their religion before killing them, reminds me of the 26/11 attacks,” he said.

“Back then, during the attack on the Taj Hotel, Kasab and his associates followed a similar pattern. They asked guests about their religion to decide their fate. One man even lied about his faith to save his life, but when his wife’s phone rang, the truth was revealed. He was brutally beaten and nearly killed, until the National Security Guard commandos intervened.”

Nikam said the intent behind such attacks is to spark communal riots. “Just like in 26/11, the terrorists in Pahalgam wanted to incite hatred and division. But the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the entire country responded with unity. We stood together then, and we will stand together now. These divisive tactics will never work in our country,” he told IANS.

Commenting on the emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nikam said the government’s response so far is just the beginning.

“The country has only started to respond. The Prime Minister even cancelled his scheduled events in Saudi Arabia and rushed back. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deep concern, and arrangements are being made to bring back affected tourists,” he added.

Nikam also noted the international support India is receiving. “Even US President Donald Trump conveyed full support to PM Modi. This shows that India is no longer willing to tolerate terrorism.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s statement that India will pursue the perpetrators “to the ends of the Earth,” Nikam expressed strong confidence in the government’s resolve.

“PM Modi has made it clear -- there will be no safe haven for terrorists. After the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir was moving toward peace and development. This attack is a desperate attempt by Pakistan-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba to derail that progress. But they will not succeed," he told IANS.

While remaining tight-lipped about potential military or covert responses, Nikam hinted at strong retaliatory action. “No government will disclose its exact strategy on camera. But I am confident that the action taken will be strict and decisive. India is not a soft state. We will not tolerate the murder of our citizens, and the world will see that,” he concluded.

