Ujjwal Nikam praises BJP's Maha election manifesto, says it reflects Mahayuti's unity

New Delhi, Nov 10 Senior BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam, reflecting on the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, praised the alignment of priorities within the Mahayuti alliance.

"Today, the manifesto is launched by Home Minister Amit Shah, and it highlights ten common issues that are shared by the Mahayuti coalition, including Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s faction, and the Eknath Shinde group, overall it's a good manifesto," the BJP leader remarked, underscoring the unity among alliance partners.

The manifesto was officially launched by Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, attended by prominent leaders such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

HM Shah emphasised that the document genuinely reflects the aspirations and spirit of Maharashtra, a state known for its role in India’s Independence and social reform, and for being home to iconic leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Maharashtra has always led the way for an Independent India and for social reform. The aspirations of this state are reflected in the manifesto," Shah declared, pointing to a focus on empowering farmers, supporting women, and fostering a secure environment that strengthens the pride of the people.

Ujjwal Nikam also addressed the issue of religious conversion, voicing the BJP’s commitment to monitoring and preventing forced conversions. "We need to look at the conversion law and what the requirements are, but if it is done at gunpoint, they won’t be spared," the BJP leader asserted.

He also addressed the controversial topic of 'vote jihad,' stressing that while every citizen has the democratic right to vote, actions provoking people along caste lines would be met with firm action.

Maharashtra voters will head to polls in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes and announcement of results set for November 23.

