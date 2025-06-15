UK Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing at Kerala International Airport Due to Low Fuel: Report

A British fighter jet F-35 made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala after running low on fuel, reported the news agency PTI. According to reports, the UK fighter jet took-off from an aircraft carrier was landed safely at around 9.30 IST on Sunday, June 15.

An F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to low fuel. The aircraft is still there. More details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/byeruQCNZH — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

The crew of the fighter jet announced an emergency and informed the Air Traffic Control room before landing at the Indian airport. Air traffic control cleared the landing for the British F-35 for a smooth and safe landing. "The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," a source told The Times of India.

The fifth-generation fighter aircraft is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Indo-Pacific and recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy. The F-35B aircraft is specifically designed for short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL). The incident was described as unusual but not unprecedented, according to the NDTV report. The aircraft spearheaded by the US Defence contractor Lockheed Martin is widely regarded as one of the most advanced multirole fighter aircraft platforms.