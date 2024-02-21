UK Minister reaches Delhi, says prosperity of Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific inseparable 

New Delhi, Feb 21 Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, UN, and UK’s Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, arrived here on Wednesday.

He will lead the UK delegation to the Raisina Dialogue where he will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to a “free and open” Indo-Pacific, a region of critical importance to future security and the Prime Minister’s priority of growing the UK’s economy, a statement by the British High Commission said.

“Namaste India. Delighted to return to New Delhi at the invitation of my friend Indian FM @DrSJaishankar to join the Raisina Dialogue on global issues with other Foreign Ministers, business leaders & academics from across the world,” he wrote on X.

Against a backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, he will say the prosperity and security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are inseparable, and that the UK is committed to working with partners to play a constructive leadership role in tackling the long-term drivers of conflict.

“The UK and our allies are also clear that we will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.”

The UK delegation at this year’s Raisina Dialogue includes First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sir Ben Key. In addition to his participation at the flagship foreign policy conference, Admiral Key will join a series of high-level meetings with the senior leadership of the Indian armed forces to review progress on various aspects of the UK-India defence partnership and exchange views on global security challenges.

During the visit, Lord Ahmad will also mark the second anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, which has underlined the link between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific through its impact on global energy and food costs.

As Russia’s war enters its third year, the UK’s support for Ukraine is unwavering.

Following a plenary with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister will meet key counterparts from the government of India, including Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to highlight the strong UK-India trade partnership and embrace new opportunities to collaborate, including on energy.

They will also discuss progress towards an ambitious trade deal, for which there is strong political will on both sides.

Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the Integrated Review Refresh.

Lord Ahmad said: “Against a backdrop of rising conflict and instability, the UK’s commitment to a ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific is enduring.

“The UK-India relationship is at the heart of that commitment, which is not just about rhetoric or slogans; it is happening now and is set to improve lives across the UK and the region for years to come.”

On the margins of the Raisina Dialogue, he will discuss how to ease the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza with key figures in the Middle East.

This follows his travel to the region last week to push for an immediate stop in fighting to allow humanitarian aid in and hostages out and act as a pathway to a sustainable and permanent ceasefire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor