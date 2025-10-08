UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai for first official visit

New Delhi, Oct 8 United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday morning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, marking the beginning of his first official visit to India since assuming office.

The visit, described by No.10 Downing Street as a “two-day trade mission to Mumbai,” is focused on strengthening trade ties and advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Starmer arrived with a delegation that included CEOs and senior executives from leading British industries, as well as representatives from major universities and institutions. He is accompanied by the UK Minister for Trade and Business, Peter Kyle, and the Investment Minister, Jason Stockwood.

This significant visit comes just months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UK in July 2025, during which both nations signed a long-awaited trade deal. It also takes place amid shifting global dynamics, particularly in the context of both countries reassessing their trade relationships with the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Thursday (October 9), Prime Minister Starmer will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will review “progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in line with the Vision 2035 roadmap, a ten-year plan focused on key pillars such as trade and investment, innovation, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance," the MEA said in a statement.

Keir Starmer and PM Modi are also expected to attend and deliver keynote addresses at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, where they will interact with policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators from across the world.

According to the MEA, "The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership."

