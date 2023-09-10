UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple

New Delhi, Sep 10 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, on Sunday visited the famous Akshardham temple here, amid tight security. Sunak, who was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, were warmly welcomed in a traditional Hindu manner symbolising goodwill and friendship on his arrival at the temple earlier this morning.

During his visit, the British Prime Minister was given an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham -- a 100-acre spiritual and cultural complex that portrays the traditions and ancient architecture of India and promotes the timeless Hindu spiritual messages of faith, devotion and harmony.

PM Sunak and his wife paid their respects to the sacred images and admired the art and architecture.

The couple also performed 'abhishek' (ritual pouring of water) on the idol of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, and offered prayers for world peace, progress and harmony.

Elated on his visit to the temple, the UK Prime Minister said, "My wife and I were delighted to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham for darshan and puja this morning."

Later, Sunak visited Rajghat here along with other dignitaries and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

