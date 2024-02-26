UK writer's deportation: 'Deeply concerned' says Cong; 'known terrorist sympathiser', BJP hits back

Bengaluru, Feb 26 A war of words has broken out between the Congress government and the BJP in Karnataka over the incident of deporting 'controversial' UK writer Nitasha Kaul back to London from the Bengaluru airport on Sunday.

Nitasha Kaul was detained by the security agencies on her arrival at the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru before she was deported back to London. Kaul later claimed that she was denied entry despite having an invitation to speak at a conference organised by the Karnataka government.

While Minister for Social Welfare, H.C. Mahadevappa, said the Congress government is 'deeply concerned' about Kaul being denied entry into India, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed the Congress by dubbing the act of inviting Kaul to Karnataka as a 'disgusting act'.

Taking to X, Mahadevappa said, “We are deeply concerned about Nitasha Kaul being denied entry into India. Speaking on democratic and constitutional values is a right we must uphold. Let’s respect Freedom of Speech, a fundamental constitutional right, and encourage open dialogue for a stronger democracy.”

Mahadevappa added, “As we know, the BJP is always against the spirit of the Constitution. Because of their ignorance about our constitutional values, such things are taking place repeatedly. We condemn such acts of dictatorship towards the values of the Indian Constitution.”

On the other hand, Vijayendra said, “Highly disgusted by the CM Siddaramaiah-led government whitewashing the crimes of ‘Tukde Tukde' gang by inviting Nitasha Kaul for a talk on 'Constitution and Unity of India'.

“A known terrorist sympathiser and one who constantly spews venom and disseminates anti-India propaganda in connivance with the enemies of the Indian state is accorded a red carpet welcome by the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, which is a highly condemnable and unpardonable crime.

"Equally disgusting is the fact that the event was attended by all the top leaders of the Congress. What is more worrisome and annoying is the government's indulgence in unwanted expenditures involving crores of rupees when our state and the farmers are already in distress owing to unprecedented drought and severe water crisis."

Kaul, an OCI cardholder and writer based in London, was invited by the government of Karnataka to participate in a conference titled 'The Constitution and Unity of India' held over the weekend in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor