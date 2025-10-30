U'kand CM Dhami accuses Rahul, Tejashwi of divisive politics at Bihar's Harsidhi rally

Patna, Oct 30 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of engaging in divisive politics and lacking a vision for Bihar’s development.

Addressing a large public rally in Harsidhi constituency of East Champaran in support of BJP candidate Krishnanandan Paswan, Dhami said the opposition leaders were driven by vote-bank interests rather than governance or public welfare.

“The BJP’s governance model focuses on law, order, and development — not appeasement or vote-bank politics,” Dhami said, asserting that the people of Bihar have seen through the “divisive tactics” of the opposition.

Drawing parallels between Uttarakhand and Bihar, Dhami highlighted measures implemented in his state to curb what he termed as “love jihad,” religious conversions, and unregistered madrassas. He said similar policies would be introduced in Bihar if the BJP returned to power.

The Chief Minister also hit out at those who, he alleged, mock Hindu traditions and festivals. “Those who ridicule festivals like Chhath Puja are insulting Sanatan Dharma and the sentiments of crores of devotees,” Dhami said while speaking to reporters after the event.

Accompanying Dhami at the rally, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national president Santosh Suman joined in the criticism, saying that Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi “copy promises” without the means or intent to deliver them.

“Bihar doesn’t need a government that drags it back to the days of jungle raj. The people want stability and progress, not hollow promises,” Suman said.

He also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft, challenging him to produce evidence. “Rahul Gandhi speaks without facts and insults both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will give him a fitting reply,” Suman said.

The rally comes as part of the BJP’s intensified campaign drive across key constituencies in Bihar, with senior leaders and allies making high-profile visits to bolster the NDA’s position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has faced growing criticism for remarks he made during a joint rally with Tejashwi Yadav in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, where he alleged that Prime Minister Modi would “do anything for votes.”

“Modi ji is not concerned about anything right now; he only cares about votes. If you tell him, ‘show us how to dance on stage, and we’ll vote for you,’ he will dance. He will do anything for votes,” Rahul Gandhi had said, further accusing the Prime Minister of creating “drama” around Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most revered festivals.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand CM also posted on X: "No appeasement, no oppression. Bihar will once again choose an NDA government."

He spoke about addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Krishnanandan Paswan and urged the people to vote overwhelmingly for the NDA.

Dhami said that the real objective of the Congress and the RJD has always been to remain in power to commit scams and fill their family coffers.

“They were never concerned about the children of common people -- their only concern has always been for their own children,” he said.

He added that under RJD’s rule, Bihar had suffered from jungle raj, where extortion, murder, kidnapping, and fear were part of everyday life.

“Law and order had completely collapsed, Naxalism was at its peak, and it was the poor, the backward classes, and women who suffered the most,” the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

