U'khand: Char Dham Yatra begins today as Gangotri, Yamunotri Dham portals open

Uttarkashi, April 30 The sacred Char Dham Yatra commenced on Wednesday with the ceremonial opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The pilgrimage marks the beginning of a spiritually significant journey through the revered Himalayan shrines.

After spending six months in her winter abode in Mukba village, the palanquin of Goddess Ganga was ceremoniously sent off to Gangotri Dham on Tuesday.

The journey paused overnight at Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati.

Tirtha Purohit Rajesh Semwal confirmed that the palanquin would proceed to the Gangotri temple today, where the doors were set to open at 10:30 am with traditional rituals and Vedic chants.

Simultaneously, the palanquin of Maa Yamuna departed from her winter residence in Kharsali for Yamunotri Dham early this morning. The temple gates were scheduled to open at 11:55 am to welcome devotees.

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to devotees.

Taking to X, he posted, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Shri Yamunotri Dham and Shri Gangotri Dham will be formally opened for the devotees to visit. Char Dham Yatra - 2025 is going to start from today, this holy journey is a symbol of a unique confluence of faith, devotion and invaluable sentiments of Sanatan culture."

"On behalf of the state government, all the devotees are welcomed and greeted for the Char Dham Yatra. It is our prayer that with the blessings of Maa Yamuna and Maa Ganga, may the life of all the devotees be blessed," he added.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on Friday, followed by the opening of Badrinath Dham on Sunday.

The Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially dispatched from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Monday after special prayers.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, attracts thousands of devotees annually.

The journey follows a clockwise route through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, each site holding immense religious significance in Sanatan tradition.

